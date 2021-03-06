Real estate developer, architect and Realtor, Omobobola Olawale, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Walztechs has carved a niche for himself in the real estate sector as a top player with over two years experience.

In a recent interview he revealed why he went into real estate business and all that the business entails.

According to him he became attracted to real estate because it is not just a viable business but a source of investment with long term benefits.

“I love being my own boss which allows me to have a flexible schedule and to be in control of my successes or failures. I also love the fact that I am constantly learning new things from contracts to rules and regulations. I am never bored. I get to work with some wonderful people and yes, the money is nice and good,” he said.

Speaking further, he asserted, “Real estate is more lucrative than oil and gas because the worth of the assets increase exponentially over the years and never depreciate. In contrast, the assets in oil and gas sometimes depreciate. Real estate is a form of investments and business as well. Investing in real estate does not require any particular entity, and some people even begin a real estate investment company simply in their own name as a sole proprietorship. Once you find financing and purchase your first property, you have the beginnings of a real estate investment company.”

Recounting his first sale as a Realtor that really set him on the trajectory as a big time player, Omobobola Olawale added, “Starting up real estate was not smooth as it seems, it took me over four months to make my first sale and that was the day everything changed. From that day I became energized and confident and started closing lots and loads of deals. One of the biggest challenges is getting the clients lined up to buy or sell properties from me . But today I have no regrets. ”

“The initial phase of a business is its foundation. Make sure that the foundation is solid so that you can handle the harsh market environment successfully later on. So, to be successful in my own real estate business, I must be prepared to face the challenges. At personal level, and as a business owner, nurture your ambitions and become goal-oriented and organized person. Keep in mind that the real estate sector is not about achieving instant success. Instead, it is a long game, which requires you to have a lot of patience, he advised.

Omobobola Olawale runs Waltechs from Lagos Nigeria. He is a native of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. He is the eldest of a family of 4.

He started his real estate company in 2016 and has since undertaken well over 20 projects spread across mega city of Lagos State, Ogun State, Delta State and more.

Omobobola has an edge as an entrepreneur with a professional backing. So, it is not business as usual but professionalism backed by vision and passion.

He is a graduate of Computer Engineering Technology from the prestigious Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State with a diploma in Architecture.

He is based in Lagos and so is Walztechs.