From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of “Real Jos Kids” have offered lifeline to indigents patients, who cannot afford their medical bills at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Some of the patients mostly women and children are confined within the hospital wards for inability to settle their medical bills.

Leader of the group, Sarah Sanda who presented cash donations and medical intervention to the patients through the League of Friends of JUTH said their desire was to left the financial burden of the indigents patients.

“We are a group of people who grew up in Jos and when we were growing up, we didn’t know who was a Christian or a Muslim.

“Religion, ethnicity and where we came from did not really matter. We have grown up and now working in different places and we decided to come together to assist those who are in need.

“We decided that there are people who cannot celebrate Easter, because they are in the hospital and cannot afford money to pay their medical bills and are confined to stay in the hospital.

“Some have been ask to carry out test and they do not have the money, some can’t even eat and we just decided to bring out the little we have to do a small medical intervention through the League of Friends of JUTH, an organized group that work with the social welfare department of the hospital.” She said.

Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Hon. Tamwakat Weli expressed Joy for being part of those who carried out the medical intervention and vowed to continue to support those in need..

She expressed confident that the gesture would be sustained to lift up financial burden on indigents patients groaning in various hospitals in the state.

A member of the group, Nengak Dimka Victor said the visit gladden his heart because they have come out to help people who are in pains and truly do not have money to support themselves.

“We came with the intention of helping the indigents patients but as fate will have it, the hospital is on strike but we were able to present our gesture through the league of friends. We believe what we have presented will assist those patients in need ”

Nuhu Machunga corroborated the position of Victor and said there is joy i sharing whatever one has with the needed, particularly those wallowing in devastated condition in the hospitals.

Chairman of the League of Friends of JUTH, Dambi Kamsen Alheri expressed gratitude while receiving the donation and said it will go along way in assisting the patients particularly now that the country is passing through hardship.

He assured that the donation would get to the indigents patients who desire and merit the gesture.

Alheri said the League of Friends of JUTH was initiated in the 1970s with the aimed of carrying out intervention to patients who cannot afford their medical bills.

He noted that members of the group are all aged people and encouraged young people, philanthropists and spirited individuals to support the league in taking away the burden of patients in the hospital.