Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed happiness that the Real Madrid Football Academy has become a reality, saying that major international football stars will be groomed at the facility.

Addressing journalists yesterday after inspecting the Real Madrid Football Academy, in readiness for the commissioning programme tomorrow, Governor Wike said all the facilities had been put in place for the successful take off of the academy.

“The administrator in charge of Africa and Asia for Real Madrid will be in Port Harcourt on Thursday night (yesterday). Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will be commissioning the project on Saturday (today).

“When we promised that we will set up a Real Madrid Football Academy that will help groom international stars in the area of football, so many people played politics and said that it was fake.

“We are happy that it has come to fruition. We have sent people to Madrid and they have been trained as instructors and coaches. We also sent the players of Banham Model Primary School, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, to Madrid for training. They will form the first set of students,” he said.

The governor said the development of the Real Madrid Football Academy is a confirmation that his administration is serious with keeping promises made to Rivers people.

He said, today, Nigerians will watch live on television the excellent facility that will produce the next set of international soccer stars.

Also, yesterday, governor Wike visited the Judges Quarters, which will be commissioned by the administration in next month.

He said: “Rivers State has provided the basic infrastructure for the Judiciary. Anybody who comes here will attest to the fact that Rivers State has provided quality infrastructure for the judiciary to do their work as expected.”