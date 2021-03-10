It was a galaxy of meeting of stars in Port Harcourt on Tuesday when Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare unveiled the Real Madrid Football Academy with an assurance that the institution would not only create jobs, but produce world class future stars.

Speaking at the occasion, Dare said “From time immemorial, Rivers State had a reputation of producing notable people like the Great Jaja of Opobo, Alfred Diette Spiff, Justice Karibe White, foremost virologist Professor Tam David West, two Sports Ministers, Alabo Graham Douglas and Tammy Danagogo. In football, Sharks, which metamorphosed to Rivers United had produced world acclaimed players. Today’s event is therefore not only epochal but also Special and monumental. I’m confident that The Real Madrid Academy will produce fantastic players like Paul Hamilton, Adokiye Amaesimaka, Jossy Dombraye, Taribo West, Furo Iyenemi and Nigeria’s most capped player, Joseph Yobo. The foundation for the actualisation of this dream has been laid today.”

The minister further said; “Although two Nigerians, Emmanuel Amuneke and Gbenga Okunowo had played for Real Madrid bitter rivals Barcelona, no Nigerian has played for the Galaticos.