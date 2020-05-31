The list of clubs interested in Nigeria international, Wifred Ndidi, has continued to swell with Spanish giants, Real Madrid and English Premier League top sides, Chelsea and Arsenal said to have joined the race for the mercurial Leicester City’s midfielder.

Reports claim that the Gunners are “long-term admirers” of the 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who was compared to Liverpool’s legend and current Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, by Leicester and former Reds’ boss, Brendan Rodgers, in LeicestershireLive in April 2019.

Rodgers told LeicestershireLive in April 2019: “I’ve always had one in my teams – that sort of central pivot that orchestrates the game.

“I had Steven (Gerrard) do it for me at Liverpool and Leon Britton did it for me at Swansea, different types.”

However, it now seems that Arsenal’s reported hopes of signing the Nigeria international is under threat.

Todofichajes has reported that Spanish and European giants, Real Madrid, are interested in signing the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that Ndidi will cost €40 million (£35.99 million) in transfer fees, and that the player himself is open to a switch to Los Blancos.

While Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, it is hard to see Ndidi pick the Gunners over Madrid.

After all, Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world, and regularly challenge for La Liga and the Champions League.