The Rivers State government-owned Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt will today begin a four-day process towards admitting the first set of students for the academy.

Intending students are expected to undergo aptitude tests before being subjected to physical football screening exercise at the Sharks Football Club Stadium.

So far, over 1,500 applications have been received from an initial 2,300 that applied from every state of the federation in what promises to be a highly competitive admission process.

According to the Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy, Barr Chris Green, arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise under strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

He disclosed that the exercise was being done in conjunction with the Rivers State Ministry of Education, pointing out that every intending student will be given a fairground to compete.

“It is understandable that we have such a volume of applications given the world-class facility that we have at the Real Madrid Football Academy. I am excited at this wonderful opportunity to help a young generation of Nigerians achieve their dreams.