Real Madrid are ready to make a statement ‘Galatico’ signing this summer after the Spanish giants ‘make a world-record £240million offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.’

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret as to his desires to overhaul the playing squad to bridge the growing gap to rivals, both domestically and in Europe.

The record fee for Mbappe, according to France Football, would be the first piece for Madrid in a summer where they hope to secure Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to link up with Mbappe.

Mbappe’s stock has continued to rise since swapping Monaco for PSG in 2017 in a move that cost the French champions upwards of £150m.

Frenchman Zidane, according to the report, is keen for the talented 20-year-old to become the figurehead for Madrid with major changes planned for the squad with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Isco and Karim Benzema among those who could depart.

At just 20, Mbappe has played a key role in winning the World Cup and has scored 94 goals for PSG and France alone.