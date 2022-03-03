Real Madrid has started identifying alternative targets in the event they fail to land Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

According to reporting by Fussballtransfers, Fabio Santini, an expert on the transfer market, said on the TV channel ‘7 Gold’ that Osimhen is also linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, as a back-up option if they miss out on the signature of the Norwegian who is wanted by almost all the super clubs in Europe.

Despite spending two months on the sidelines due to a facial injury, the Nigeria national teamer has notched 11 goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

Napoli has no plans to sell their record acquisition except they receive a bid in the region of one hundred million euros.

2020 European champion Lorenzo Insigne has agreed to join MLS outfit Toronto FC on a free transfer in the summer and Napoli don’t want to lose any of their key players ahead of a possible participation in next season’s UEFA Champions League.