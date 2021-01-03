(Reuters/NAN)

Real Madrid beat an in-form Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to a goal and assist apiece from Spanish pair Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

The win put the side above city rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

It also took the Spanish champions to the summit on 36 points, one ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid who have three games in hand and on Sunday visit Alaves.

Real Madrid were smarting from a surprise 1-1 draw at struggling Elche in their last match but got off to an ideal start thanks to a towering header from Vazquez.

He out-jumped two Celta defenders to power home a cross from Asensio.

Vazquez returned the favour early in the second half to tee up Asensio after Real Madrid had recovered the ball high in Celta’s half.

Zidane’s side comfortably saw out the victory, ending Celta Vigo’s unbeaten run of six games under new coach Eduardo Coudet.