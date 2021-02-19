Real Madrid are set to sell Spanish playmaker Isco in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old has only started three games in La Liga this term, and he does not have the best relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane.

And El Confidencial in Spain reports that Real are happy to sell Isco in the winter.

Arsenal and Everton were linked with the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes Isco should move to the Premier League.

In his latest Betfair column, he said: “Isco has had great days at the club and was an important member of the squad for a lot of time, but it’s not happening for him at the Bernabeu any longer, so he might look to James Rodriguez ‘s situation as a good example of how to successfully move on.

“The Colombian attacker is shooting the lights out in England with Everton and I wouldn’t be surprised if Isco decided to make a similar move in the near future.

“Isco is watching James and knows he’s very happy with his decision of leaving Real Madrid for a club where he had the chance to be a regular starter and finally get back to his best form.”