Real Madrid has reportedly pinpointed Tammy Abraham as a cheaper option to Harry Kane ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The Chelsea academy graduate has enjoyed a superb run of form under Frank Lampard, scoring nine goals in all competitions so far this term.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for reinforcements up front as they prepare for life after Karim Benzema, who has been at the club since 2009.

According to a report from Spain, Real have turned their attention towards Abraham after balking at Tottenham Hotspur’s demand of £178m for their star striker.

Kane, who has scored 171 goals in 262 games for Spurs, penned a new six-year contract with the club last year.