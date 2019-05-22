Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is ready to launch a stunning bid for PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Florentino wants both players – and would be happy to land the pair this summer.

However, if he must wait, the Real president was happy to do so, according to a club insider.

The source told Le Parisien: “Florentino (Pérez) believes that there is no reason to rush for Mbappé. And his dream remains Neymar.

“He thinks he’ll be able to sign both, but he may have to wait to do so.”

Florentino has put aside €500m this summer to overhaul Real’s flagging squad.