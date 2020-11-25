La Liga champions, Real Madrid are interested in signing Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze but face competition from abroad, according to reports.

Spanish newspaper, La Razon claimed that two Villarreal players, Pau Torres and Chukwueze are transfer targets for Los Blancos,

Manager Zinedine Zidane saw firsthand the qualities of the Nigeria international this past weekend when his side was held to a 1-1 draw by the Yellow Submarine, with the right winger coming off the bench to win a penalty for his side.

Manchester United have also identified Chukwueze as an alternative if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho while Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers join Everton, Chelsea and Leicester City as the other Premier League teams interested in signing the Super Eagles star.

Given that Chukwueze has a release clause of €100 million, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are Real Madrid’s most serious competitors to sign the 2015 U17 World Cup winner because it is believed that the three Premier League giants have the financial means to trigger the clause.

Despite his young age, he has totaled 72 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, of which 44 were starts.