Stoke City fans will be worried over reports emanating from a section of the Nigerian press suggesting that their key player, Oghenekaro Etebo, withdrew from the Super Eagles squad to face Brazil on account of injury.

But there’s nothing to fret about as the central midfielder is in contention to make his 12th appearance of the season in all competitions when the Potters welcome Fulham to bet365 Stadium next Saturday.

Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report that the former Warri Wolves star pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons.

He flew into Lagos on Monday hoping to round off the activities that brought him to Nigeria latest Wednesday before joining up with his international teammates, but that wasn’t the case and he had no choice than to withdraw from the squad after consultations with the Super Eagles technical crew.

Four players classed as central midfielders are presently with the Super Eagles in Singapore preparing for tomorrow’s friendly against the five-time world champions.

They are Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Ramon Azeez and Anderson Esiti, while West Brom’s Semi Ajayi can also be deployed as an emergency central midfielder.