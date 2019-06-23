Rita Okoye

Delectable actress, Nazareth Jesse, is one of the emerging faces heating up Nollywood. The first born of her family, Jesse, as she is fondly called by friends and admirers, opens up on life as an actress, real reason married women cheat on their husbands and plans for the rest of the year. Enjoy it.

It is almost half of 2019, how has the year been for you?

2019 has been better than any other year. I have been able to achieve so many things despite the elections that took place early in the year; it has been favour all round. In fact, I have featured in three movies and I am currently on a new one.

How did your journey into the movie industry start?

I had an opportunity to embrace my passion through a senior colleague while I was still in school. I don’t want to mention names because I have done that several times.

How did your parents react when you ventured into Nollywood?

They had different plans for me and they kicked against it, so I had to go for shoots secretly. But after a while, they stopped complaining and said, ‘you are an adult and have the right to choose your career’.

I read that your dad was pressurizing you to get married a while ago, how were you able to surmount that?

I had to make him understand that I can’t force myself on a man or settle with just anyone that comes asking for my hand in marriage. And now that he has seen so many people rushing in and out of marriage, he is now praying for me to settle down with a better person who will be compatible with me.

What are you looking for in a man?

My dear, there is nothing like having a man that gives you peace, love and support. It takes the fear of God in a man to have those feelings for his wife. I like my man to have vision and be kind hearted. I am talking about a literate man with prospects, a God fearing man who is ready to have me as his life partner and not just a baby factory.

How about his looks and pockets, do they matter?

Those ones are very important. He must be well to do financially and handsome too. A man that wants to marry me should be ready to take charge of my responsibilities when I become his wife. For his looks, it all depends on me, because like they say, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. I don’t like beautiful men. I like my man to have that manly look. I am not saying my man must be a billionaire, but if a billionaire comes my way, to God be the Glory! And then, my man must be romantic and sexy too, and that is because I have seen and heard so many Nigerian women complain about their husbands not being romantic. Mine must be romantic, please. And that is because I hate and can’t stand adultery.

Are you saying that you are not in any serious relationship right now?

No, I am not. The one I had was not serious and so it ended. Now, I am very single and ready to mingle. I can’t keep fooling myself over a long distance relationship that has not favoured me.

Are you saying that the major problem of broken marriages is adultery?

The main reason marriages crash is adultery. Both the rich and the poor experience the same thing. Lots of women are dying in silence. They won’t talk or go for counseling. Rather, they go into adultery to keep their minds busy.

Does this apply in Nollywood too?

I can’t speak for our actresses, but from what I see and hear, I think most of them don’t know what marriage is all about. Marriage is a different field on its own and needs a lot of attention and commitment. You can’t be married to a man who is not in your field and not have an agreement with him based on your career. Even with that agreement, you as the woman should know you are starting a different life entirely, that you have to be committed and submissive to your man to make the marriage work. But most of them are either proud or go against their husbands because they are in movies. I advise people not to marry a lazy man because he is cute or he is good in bed. That kind of a man will end up pushing you into prostitution or adultery.

Is it easy for women to commit adultery?

When you marry a lazy man, a gold digger, a ‘prayer less’ man, a man without vision or a man that can’t perform his marital duties, a man that beats his wife, all these are enough to push a woman into adultery. Some women on their parts are possessed and they can’t stay without a man. Some are ‘long throats’ that want to have everything the other woman has without knowing how she got it.

Women hardly support women these days? What is the way forward?

I think it’s few women out there that do that due to their past encounters. I will admit that some women are jealous of each other and always want to be the one on top without knowing there is enough space for everyone out there. Some are so satanic they don’t like seeing others succeeding in life, even though they are doing well too.

Did you encounter sexual harassment in your early stage?

That is normal and it happens in every sector too. But as long as you know what you want, all you need to do is focus on the reason why you are in the industry, which I did. These days, the girls sexually harass the producers. They want to be popular and seen on television by all means. We also have hustlers coming into the industry in order to boost their businesses.

Have you produced your own movie?

Yes, as a co-producer, though.

What was the experience like?

It’s not easy dealing with people that don’t know the pain of daily expenses; it is just patience and humility that helped me, most especially, when you are doing it secretly. It is more challenging because then I didn’t want to be seen competing with my bosses.

If you have a chance, what would you change about the Nigerian movie industry?

I will change the rate at which our movies are been churned out, because when you spend more time in crafting, you achieve better results and better results equal better money. Sadly, we see lots of avoidable errors in our movies but people just ignore them.

Looking back at your life and choices, do you have any regret?

No regrets at all. And that is because in every mistake I have made, there has been a lesson learnt. Some are steps to success; a life without mistakes is a dead one.

How do you cope with male fans? Any embarrassing encounter with any of them?

For sure, they are everywhere. I’ve only learnt to be straightforward with them. Yes, they can be very embarrassing sometimes, especially some ill-mannered ones, but I just learnt to be calm. Two wrongs can’t make a right.

How fulfilled are you as an actress?

I will not say I am fulfilled because I have not attained the height I want, but since it is a thing of passion, I am loving it. The movie business isn’t yielding income as much as we deserve in Nigeria, but we just can’t give up.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I am also into event planning, facial modeling and mentorship, in terms of relationship and more. I was into buying and selling of clothing material but that’s suspended for now. I also do script writing and film producing.