It was with shock that the industry received the news of Simi parting ways with X3M Music after a five-year stint that culminated in the release of two albums and a couple of singles.

The reason the record label gave for the parting of ways was that her contract had expired. However, it has emerged that the real reason Simi quit X3M Music was because of her marriage to Afropop act, Adekunle Gold.

A source, who squealed to TS Weekend, said: “It was a union made in heaven that took Simi’s career to a whole new level and she definitely wouldn’t want to lose that. X3M Music has a global reach that impacted her career no doubt. However, there is another side to the story and that has to do with her marriage to Adekunle Gold. I believe that pretty soon, the couple is going to make a huge announcement on their plans. Probably, if she hadn’t married, she would still be at X3M Music. But I can assure you that Simi and Adekunle Gold have a vision on where they are taking their music, and that is the real reason behind her parting ways with the label that made her. Thank God both parted on a positive note.”

Steve Babaeko, an advertising executive and boss of X3M Ideas, founded X3M Music in 2008.