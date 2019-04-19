Fresh from celebrating her birthday last weekend at Full House Lounge, Lagos, actress and singer, Nikki Lazz has carpeted Kenyan musician, Victoria Kimani for shading Tiwa Savage on social media.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Lazz aka The Microphone Diva, who recently dropped her hit single, Iyaweh, said: “This is a case of sheer jealousy. Tiwa Savage is Africa’s undisputed ‘Queen of Hip Hop’. You see, when you are successful, people get jealous. That is the only reason Victoria Kimani is attacking Tiwa Savage.

“Kimani is simply jealous. Aside being a slay queen and Chocolate City sign-on, how many hits has she made? It is obvious that she is jealous. However, I am glad that she has apologised. I guess she was desperate and did it for the publicity. On what basis is Victoria Kimani accusing Tiwa Savage of sleeping around? Is she a saint? And by the way, what has Tiwa Savage’s age got to do with her success?”

Only recently, Kimani had taken Tiwa Savage to the cleaners while doing a cover of Kiss Daniel’s F-ck You Challenge, describing the singer as old and a slut who sleeps around for favours. However, after a twitter storm that earned the Kenyan negative comments, she eventually apologised. But that was after rapper Ice Prince said he’s Tiwa Savage’s bodyguard and will deal with anyone who insulted her.