That was because I like beauty products and it’s part of my profession as a singer and model. I was doing this business even before I went into journalism but it was not as big as it is now. Annjay Products is international now. We have clients globally. Some in US, U.K., SA and Ghana. People order our products from all over and we ship to them. And guees what, our products are affordable. From our Brazilian virgin human hair, Annjay 3D Mink Lashes, hair shampoo, conditioners and many more, our products are quite cheap. I want to also use this opportunity to say that we sell top quality products; quality assurance is guaranteed.

What inspires you?

God and myself. My hard work inspires me a lot. I like beauty products too and I can spend my last kobo on them. As a teenager, if I wanted to buy any beauty product and my money was not enough, I will go into installment payment agreements with the shop and after completing payment, they would hand over what I paid for. I use quality and expensive beauty products and that’s why we sell good products.