This week’s edition of African Voices Changemakers broadcast on CNN is featuring Reality Television hosts Seyi ‘Shedams’ Olusore and Olawunmi ‘Olah’ Oyedeji of Nigeria and Kenya’s Patricia Gichinga.

The programme promises to add pep to the leisure of millions of Nigerians currently staying indoors in line with the lockdown being observed in many parts of the country to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

African Voices Changemakers is sponsored by the Grand Masters of data, Globacom, and will beam the inspirational stories of the three young Africans making waves on the continent through unique reality television shows.

Olusore is a popular fitness trainer and the founder of Nigeria’s first Weightloss Reality TV Show – The faSttest Shedder. He is also one of the show’s official trainers. He is expected to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the 90-day intensive weight-loss show.

Although he studied Computer Engineering at the Covenant University, Olusore delved into fitness training and became a Certified Health & Wellness Expert of Arizona State University and a Certified CPR/AED/First-Aid from the National CPR Foundation, USA.

Also scheduled to talk about his show on African Voices Changemakers this weekend is Olawunmi Oyedeji, business development manager, director, producer ,TV content creator and film maker. He is the creator of Nigeria’s ‘Try My Job’, a reality television show aimed at tackling social justice issues and unemployment using entertainment as a major tool.The programme is endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and supported by Ford Foundation.