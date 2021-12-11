With its Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship (DET) programmes coming up in 2022, Realness Institute in partnership with Netflix, is set to support screenwriters and mid-career industry professionals from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya who are seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas in any genre, and are looking to enhance their skills as story consultants.

Realness Institute is also offering the DET participants a deeper understanding of the story development process, exposure to a more nuanced approach in the support of writers whilst simultaneously holding writers accountable for their creative work.

According to the organisers, “Realness Institute is not stopping at the development of the participants, it is taking a step further by giving each participant a monthly stipend of USD 2,000 during the incubation period, which will take place online between May 1 to July 31, 2022.”

