From topping the Nigerian iTunes chart for weeks to holding down the industry with his debut EP, sensational singer, Ndibunwa Onyinyechi Emmanuel, aka Realonyechi, is set to take his space in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.

In keeping with this mission, the artiste has released an Afrobeat-laced single, ‘Another Banger’, which he says aims to usher in the season of love while giving his ever-bubbly audience something to dance to.

According to the 18-year-old, ‘Another Banger’ has been a long time coming: “It is my vision to see that the Nigerian music scene is populated with quality music. This is one of the purposes ‘Another Banger’ serves. Also, while it is not so much a love song, there are elements of romance in it and couples will have a swell time vibing to the song.”

Mixed and mastered by Millamixm, ‘Another Banger’ is coming months after the release of his debut EP, ‘The Boss’.

One of his earlier tracks, ‘Natasha,’ which showcases his singing and music production abilities, made it to Number 1 on the Nigerian iTunes Chart and maintained that position for weeks, further cementing the artiste’s claim to being a self-taught music genius.

Last October, Realonyechi gifted his fans with his debut EP, ‘The Boss’ to help them through the pandemic.

As a music producer who started learning production at home in 2018, his artistic prowess transcends music. He won the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Visual Artist of the Year in 2018 with the full support of his family. Shortly after making his music debut in 2019 with his self-produced track ‘Lolo’, he was named CFA Awards Most Promising Songwriter of the year 2019.