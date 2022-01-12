From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Arewa People’s Defence Network (APDN) has hailed the reappointment of Ahmed Abubakar Rufai as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Ambassador Rufai took over from Ayo Oke, who was suspended in April 2017 and dismissed on October 30 the same year over fraud allegations.

APDN noted that calls for his resignation by the Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups were unfounded and ill-motivated.

Its National Coordinator, Suleiman Abbah, in a statement, yesterday said: “We commend the reappointment of Ahmed Abubakar Rufai as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“We believe in his capacity to continue the good work in reshaping the agency. All those calling for his resignation are not aware of his antecedents.”