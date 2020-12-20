By Philip Nwosu

The Anglican Archbishop of Lagos Province, Most Reverend Michael Olushina Fape, has called on the Federal Government to carry out a sincere appraisal of the country’s security architecture to ensure that citizens are spared of constant harassment by bandits.

He lamented the kidnap of school children in Nigeria, saying that unless government reassesses the security architecture, Nigerians would continue to experience the killing and shedding of innocent blood.

He spoke at the send forth service for Colonel B. Kauche of the Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant) of the Nigerian Army and also a reception for the acting Director, Chaplain Service (Protestant), insisting that government should address the issue of the security architecture to enable Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said those who have been saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property must do so.

Earlier, he summarised the sermon delivered by Reverend Stephen Panya Baba, explaining that political office holders should remember that they would be required to give account of how they governed the country one day.

“When we talk about stewardship, stewardship is about accountability; you have been given opportunity to serve, and then it is incumbent on you to know that one day, account will be required with the position you have been given.

“We have all been given an opportunity to serve, but then, we must use the gift that God has given (to you) to serve God and humanity in such a way that we add value to the life of those around us, otherwise one day when account is required of us and we have not done anything, we will have ourselves to blame.”

Earlier, Reverend Stephen Panya Baba in his homily, urged the leaders to do the right things in order to avoid being criticised, noting that leaders should settle down and work for the progress of the country.