The remains of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd) would be buried on October 16, a statement by Chief Ikedi Ohakim, chairman of the Central Burial Committee and former governor of Abia State, said, yesterday.

He died on Wednesday, January 13 at the age of 78.

The late Kanu, who served the Nigerian Navy for many years and rose to become a Naval chief was a member of the Supreme Military Council, under the late General Murtala Mohammed as well as first former military governor of old Imo (1976) and Lagos (1977) states under General Olusegun Obasanjo military government and equally served with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon among several other military assignments.

After retirement from the Navy, he founded and was chairman of RANGK LTD, a maritime consultancy company. He was chairman of Ohaneze Transition Caretaker Committee and director of Fidelity Bank Plc. Following the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Kanu joined the pro-democracy movement, NADECO, as one of the leading lights that fought for the actualisation of the annulled election. He was later to be the Chairman of NADECO.

A strong believer and champion of Igbo cause, the late Admiral was one of the founding fathers of Ndi Igbo in Lagos, a think tank of Ndi Igbo in the businesses and professions and was known to have provided his property to host the meetings and secretariat of this body.

Born at Ovim in Isikwuato Local Government of Abia State in 1943, Kanu was a forthright leader, courageous, humble selfless, nationalist of strong standing, an unrepentant pro-democracy activist, principled, fine gentleman and officer, soft spoken but steel hearted, successful businessman and good family man.

In recognition of his accomplishments, the Lagos State Government named a park after him and he was awarded honorary Doctorate Degrees by the Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri and the Imo State University (IMSU).

The statement said all tributes should be sent through [email protected]

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.