Better days are ahead for more local farmers as the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) has concluded plans to extend its National Farmers Helpline Centre (NFHC) to Lagos.

The Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Mohammed Othman, said the anticipated success of the helpline to Nigerian farmers would be enormous.

Othman stated that with the success of the helpline’s take off in Zaria recently, its Lagos sensitisation would also be another success story.

“The Nigerian farmers are on their way to get instant and genuine agricultural information from the comfort of their homes and farms with NAERLS nationwide sensitisation campaign for the take off of NFHC.

“The initiative is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to deliver agricultural information to Nigerian farmers by e-extension using the internet, telephone and social media platforms.

“We expect to build on the success of this campaign while we are in Lagos going by the diverse patterns of agricultural stakeholders in the state in particular and the zone in general.

“The Lagos stakeholders’ meeting is expected to be graced by farmers, farmers’ representatives, agro dealers, corporate organisations, government agencies, media organisations and other interest groups in the South West Zone,” he said.

An Assistant Director at NAERLS, Prof. Sani Yusuf, said that the sensitisation was aimed at taking the message of the benefits of the NFHC to the farmers.

“The sensitisation campaign is taking place across the country with the aim of creating awareness on the potential of NFHC in getting current agricultural information to farmers and other stakeholders.

“The sensitisation workshop for the South-West Zone will take place at Akerele Auditorium, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos, today.”