Turkey-based Nigerian comedian, Wemimo Iyiola Samson aka LinomrLion, has continued to make waves in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The rib cracker, who is happily married, said he is not scared of marital crisis, even as the rate of divorce among Nigerian entertainers goes higher by the day.

He told Saturday Sun: “The fact that celebrity relationships or marriages crash on regular basis doesn’t scare me. Celebrities are human, so their marital lives are no exemption. Most of them jump into marriages and rush out of it without little or no counseling. We have seen some work, and there is no reason why celebrity marriages should no work. Both parties must be ready to toe the line of counseling and sacrifice that characterize regular marriages.”

