The governorship candidate of the Accord Party for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has said that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Accord Party because the latter was more democratic.

Maduka, who contested the July 26 governorship primaries of the PDP held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, said that the poll was marred by irregularities as the delegate list meant for the election was changed about three times.

“I joined the PDP over two years ago when I decided to run for the governorship of the state. I ran for the primaries alongside every other contestant and everybody in the state knew that if people were allowed to cast their votes as they were supposed to do, I would have won the candidacy of the PDP.

“The poll after poll showed me ahead of everybody. Even as we speak now, the Anambra people are still yearning for me. Now, we basically went to the nomination poll and what we have been preparing for since two years to win the votes of the statutory and adhoc delegates was messed up; the majority was ready to vote for me, but the system was changed. I don’t know if it was constitutional or not, but the party decided to do that.

“I was in the hall, when the list was changed three times or more; and basically, selection was made. Election never really happened. It was a selection. But that’s fine.

“Every work I did to uplift the PDP to the level that it was, I wasn’t selected. I don’t have anything against the PDP. That’s how they decided to conduct their business.

“At that point, I started searching for a party; and I eventually found Accord and here I am today. It is a party I know I can work with. The party has a state chairman I know I can work with. It is the same thing with the national chairman. And both of them know what democracy is”, Maduka stated.

