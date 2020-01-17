Tosin Ajirire

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has reiterated the reason he honoured fuji music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate, with the chieftaincy title of Mayegun of Yorubaland.

Speaking during the elaborate ceremony in Oyo town on Monday, the monarch said it’s time the Yoruba recognised and honoured those who had distinguished themselves in their callings, including musicians.

While making reference to some Yoruba artistes who died without being honoured, Oba Adeyemi said: “There are three tiers of government; the executive, judiciary and legislature. The media is the fourth estate of the realm and musicians are an integral part of the media. Some musicians criticise government’s excesses through their music. A king who wants progress for his people should listen to musicians who sing songs that are meant to correct societal ills.”

On why he chose K1 De Ultimate for the honour, the Alaafin said: “For a long time, I have been noting and documenting the good works of some of our artistes in Yorubaland. IK Dairo was honoured with MBE in the United Kingdom many years ago. Sunny Ade was also honoured (here in Oyo) as King of Juju. So, what we have done is to discover our talents. Wasiu’s music is good, sensible and philosophical. It is time we honoured our own.”

Oba Adeyemi said further: “We have been on the issue of Mayegun for the past 11 years. Today, we have installed the Mayegun. And his duty is to ensure that things go right.”

Responding, a vividly excited K1 said his installation meant additional responsibility for him not only as a musician but also as a traditional titleholder. Hear him: “The Mayegun title has conferred a special responsibility on me. The music part of me is on one side while the Mayegun part of me is on another. Henceforth, my interest is the unity of the Yoruba race.

“Kabiyesi first muted the idea of installing me as Mayegun 11 years ago. But he sent me back not long after, apparently for me to learn more about life. I am better off today. I stand before you today and I assure everybody of my readiness to play my role diligently as Mayegun of Yorubaland.”