Abuja-based celebrity billionaire, Ned Munir Nwoko has revealed the reason he married popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

In this interview, the former member of the House of Representatives, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, also revealed his motivation to build the premier sports higher institution, Stars University, billed to take off this month in his community of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Could you tell us about the STARS University?

The STARS University is a dream I have always had because of my love for sports. Of course, there has never been a sports university in the whole of sub-Sahara Africa, in spite of its enormous economic benefits. I am building the sports university to encourage our youths to be engaged in sports rather than waste their youthful time on non-beneficial ventures. So, the STARS University is the first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa and it will commence academic activities in September for human and economic benefits of our country, including adoring the environmental landscape of Anioma and creating jobs for our people.

How did you come about the name of the university and why site it in your community, Idumuje-Ugboko?

My intention was to build a full-fledged sports university. However, the National Universities Commission (NUC) advised that I bring in other fields of human endeavours, arguing that I cannot build a university completely focused on sports. So, apart from sports as the major programme, we had to include technology, arts, research and science. So, STARS is the acronym for Sports, Technology, Arts, Research and Science. I sited the university in my community due to the love I have for my people and the need to bequeath in my community a legacy that will outlive me.

Why did you marry Regina Daniels?

Wow! Why did I marry Regina Daniels? I married her for love. You know, as a result of my British orientation, everything I have done in the past was centred on my personal conviction. Not until recently, I began to think towards home, not in the area of doing most of my activities at home, but in marriage. My older wives are not from Anioma. And I saw the need to marry a proper Anioma wife, who is intelligent, beautiful and befitting of my status. Regina Daniels came at the right time, and as an adult, both of us consenting adults, we got married. My grandfather, the king of Idumuje-Ugboko, married as many wives as possible and had uncountable children. I am from that dynasty as a grandson. Again, like I said earlier, I needed an Anioma wife who will fit into our culture and represent my interest as a proud Anioma son. When I encountered Regina Daniels (now Enyi Mrs. Regina Nwoko), I loved her for her near chastity and respect, and when I proposed, she accepted.

How do you unwind?

Every opportunity that comes my way I relax. I am always happy; I try as much as possible to keep myself happy. I enjoy living life; living for people and with people.

People believe you are not corporately organised because of your open nature. In few words, how would you describe the man, Prince Ned Nwoko?

Well, I am just me, nobody can play me and get the original. I am a lover of people; that is why I encourage humanity at all times to get better in terms of capacity and quality of life. I love education, and that is why I am passionate about giving scholarship to encourage those who wish to go to school. Part of that desire is the reason I am investing heavily in the STARS University. If that means not corporately organised, so be it.

•Courtesy: Integrity Watchdog magazine