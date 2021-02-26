Seyi Ariyo, popularly known as Shebaby, has revealed her relationship status and why she rejected a suitor whose love gesture doesn’t tally with hers.

In a phone chat with Inside Nollywood, the single mum says, “I have once rejected a suitor because I was turned off. I detest lying men. It’s not the lie that bothers me; it’s the insult to my intelligence that I find offensive. Men who are inconsistent are also a turn off. On the other hand, I love men who are highly intelligent. However, on my present relationship, everything is just beautiful at the moment and I love the current pace at which it’s evolving.”

Recalling her painful heartbreaks, Shebaby maintains that she has grown a thick skin to disappointing relationships.

“One beautiful thing about my person is that I do not allow heartbreaks to register or stay long with me such that I’d start referring to them. No, I wasn’t usually that way but I grew into it and it’s been quite pleasant. So, I can’t recall the experience of a hurtful heartbreak anymore,” she confessed.