Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Actress, Princess Eunice Njoku has finally opened up on why she has been lying low in Nollywood. In a chat, the star of Child in Heaven who has featured alongside the likes of Tontoh Dike and Regina Daniels, revealed that the flagrant sex-for-roles in Nollywood was the reason she has been off the radar!

The actress, who made her debut in 2017, said many of her colleagues who started acting with her are now top stars in the industry because they succumbed to sex-for-role in order to ascend the ladder of success in Nollywood.

The indigene of Enugu State said: “Nollywood is not encouraging up-and-coming actors to thrive. Aside the fact that they are not paid, at times, you need to pay to get roles and as a lady, if you can’t pay, you must sleep with directors and producers to get roles. But for me, I am totally against sex-for-role. That is why I am still keeping low profile. I feel comfortable working with directors that don’t ask for sex.”

The actress revealed that she has always wanted to act right from childhood. In fact, as a tot, she thrilled family and friends with her acting prowess and the encouragement she got was what inspired her to pursue acting.

“I have worked with popular actors like Regina Daniels and Tonto Dikeh and many others. I featured in Child of Heaven with Tonto Dikeh and Queen Nwokoyo. I featured in Mask Affairs where I played lead and my other movies are Dangerous Decision, City Adventures and My Sister Slept With My Husband among many others.

“My dream is to rise to the level of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Ben Obi among others. I am also planning to produce my own movie, a unique story that will be of great impact to viewers because it will entertain and educate people but finance is the challenge,” She concluded.