Yoruba self-determination organisation, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has said its court cases against the conduct of governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun States, and for the decommissioning of the 1999 constitution will help in correcting the constitutional rape against the Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw and other major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

Its leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, made this known to Saturday Sun on Friday through his Communication Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye. The organisation contended that the 1999 Constitution was made without a referendum. It added that it means the country does not have a valid constitution which could be relied on to conduct elections.

The organisation had earlier threatened to resume its agitation this week. Akintoye and his deputy, Prof Wale Adeniran, a medical doctor, Chief Bayo Orire, as well as15 others had filed two suits against the conducts of governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun State, this year.

The two cases were filed, separately on Tuesday, this week, before the Federal High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, as well as the Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo. The defendants in each of the two cases are the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).