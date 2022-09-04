From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday said the reasons behind some of the socio-political and economic challenges, militating against the progress of Nigeria, started with lack of respect for God and the traditional institution by the powers that be in the country.

He made the observation in his sermon at the official opening of a week-long 40th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of The Spirit Ministries, with the theme: ‘King of Glory’, taken from Psalm 24:7-10, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The chief host on the occasion is Bishop Wale Oke, who is the founder of the church and the current National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Adeboye, who preached on the theme of the convention, noted that God is the king of glory, and that a number of people in the positions authority did not have respect for God, and they also extended the disrespect to the traditional institution by tampering with powers of kings.

Daily Sun gathered that the Constitution of Nigeria puts kings under the control of local government, which is the third tier of government, no matter how powerful the king is in the country. On some occasions when the government wanted to deal with some powerful kings, it asked them to report to the local government.

Adeboye, in the sermon, noted that in Yorubaland, kings are been called ‘Alashe’, meaning the ones, who rule by decree, saying: “Just like what Almighty God did in Genesis 1:3, “Let there be light and immediately there was light.

“It is the someone that will do what he wants and nobody can query him. That is why again in Yorubaland we call them ‘Kabiyesi’.

“The reason we have some of the problems we have in our country today is because, they have tampered with the power of our kings. If we restore the dignity, the ability and glory of our kings, all will be well. The king is the one who rules by decree and you cannot query him.”

The Presiding Bishop of the Christ Life Church, Bishop Wale Oke, in his welcome address, was optimistic that God would use the convention to ignite a fresh wave of revival to bless and transform lives of individuals, families, ministries Nigeria, and nations of the world.