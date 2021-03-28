From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Christians across Nigeria have been urged not to hate Muslims and practitioners of other religions. Rather, they should rather continue to show them love for the betterment of the country.

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, gave the charge when he played host to South West zonal delegates of the PFN, made up of state chairmen and secretaries as well as the executives led by the Zonal Vice President, Bishop Reuben Olu Oke, in Ibadan, at the weekend.

Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, said the absence of love in any setting could usher in hatred which would breed animosity and invariably lead to strife if not properly handled.

«As Christians, we have to rethink and repackage our theology by replacing love with hate. Carrying guns or violence won›t solve the problem. Love is the antidote. If you show hatred to someone, he or she will equally not see the good in you, let alone buying into whatever you believe in.

“Then, Christians must stop hating Muslims. Let us pray for them; let us love them and let us stop hate in whatever form. Truly, an eye for an eye, will make our world to go blind, which may defeat the purpose of our faith,” he said.