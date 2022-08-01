From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have jointly released information detailing the reasons for the high number of stunted children in Nigeria.

The UN Agencies linked the development to poor feeding of children (breast milk), especially during the formative ages.

A joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, and WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week disclosed that Nigeria was performing poorly regarding breastfeeding, challenging all stakeholders to increase advocacy, particularly in rural communities.

The statement noted: