Tell us more about this party, and why joined them?

The JMPP is a party registered in 2017. The national chairman is Dr Olusegun Ijagbemi, a Christian with the heart of a Muslim. I joined the party when they got to know about me. And I am at rest here because JMPP is a party that believes in the sustenance of hope. Nigerians should go on our website to know more about this great party and about our oaths. We’re coming with the type of leadership that includes God, righteousness, rightness and civic responsibility. JMPP would never go into harassing people, or stealing, shedding human blood, and burning churches and mosques. They talk about Muslims and Christians uniting to work together because they are conscious of what to do and how to behave to God and to one another in their holy books. And I can tell you that I’ve found my rightful place in this political party, where there is a common understanding of what it means to instill leadership. And to start a political leadership revolution that would cause a paradigm shift, and enthrone God’s focused leadership in this country. We call on God when reciting our National Pledge, or taking an oath of office. This means that Nigerian people still recognize that we need God’s help to excel as a country. But what we lack is to be humble enough to teach, and comply with the commandments of this God we profess. God is jealous to take over this country in 2019. And He is going to shock this country. All these arrogance, wickedness and corruption, certainly God would not allow this nonsense to continue in our country. And He has arisen to use the JMPP to get Nigeria out of the conspiracy against her people.

So, since you’re not in the presidential race, would your party, JMPP be forming any alliance or endorsing any of the major candidates we already have?

Did I sound like someone that would run away from the truth I believe in? How can you think I would be running after the same old people that I’m very sick and tired of? Of course, JMPP has our own candidate. We have done our primaries and we nominated an apostle as our presidential candidate. The name of our candidate is Apostle Sunny Chukwu Egwuzolugo. He is coming up as the David from Southeast, Nigeria. He is the political justice God has done for the Igbo in this country. I told you that our party is for both Christians and Muslims. So, he now has an Imam as a running mate, another young person from Zamfara State as his vice president, and his name is Mallam Aliyu Salihu.

How would you access the performance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and PMB’s last four years in office?

Excuse me! I am not thinking backwards. I am thinking forward. PMB has performed according to his own level of understanding. So, I and other good people in this country are now going beyond the level PMB has reached. PMB is a family friend. We are no strangers to each other. We live in the same neighbourhood in Kaduna. But I must say that I’m disappointed in him. The word of elders must be their bond. How come he said after people have given him all the confidence that he will rule for only one term? But everything now shows that he’s going for the second term. It rubs off negatively on his credibility. And as a family friend, I didn’t have access to talk to him. But I’ll state that he’s setting a bad precedence for the younger ones. So now where is the place of honour? The most important role as a leader is to set a standard of integrity and to raise leaders. He just marked his 76th birthday. What strength does he have left to lead this country? When we have so much of younger experts in and outside the country? This is my gross with our family friend PMB. He’s like a senior brother to me. But I remember all the goodwill between his family and mine, my candid option is he should drop his ambition and his party should drop his candidature before the election starts. People voted in trust that his words be of honour. I am disappointed! But that doesn’t erode the goodwill we share as family friends. But it is my prayer that God should arise to help this country for the sake of the younger ones, those who are suffering and rescue the system of this country from the corruption and wickedness in the administrative set up of this country at all levels and tiers and in all sector.