From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that fragrant display of executive rascality is also among the iniquities committed by the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, which led to his disqualification from participating in the party’s primary for the forthcoming governorship poll.

Oshiomhole, while itemizing the grounds of his disqualification from participating in the primaries, quipped that apart from the credibility doubt on the certificates he presented, he displayed executive rascality through his actions against the legislative arm.

According to him; “We have reviewed the two reports and note with satisfaction that all members of the committees were unanimous in their decisions. We had deliberately appointed men and women that are, in our judgement, not only knowledgeable in academic world but also in law, what our party, APC, stands for and our ideals.

“The NWC after reviewing the two reports, the grounds for qualifications and disqualifications, is satisfied that the Appeal Panel did a thorough job that reinforced the findings of the screening committee. The NWC has unanimously approved the reports, meaning that as recommended by the committees, Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Governor Godwin Obaseki have been disqualified.

“But, let me also reemphasis one other thing that it is not about certificate alone but also things beyond our control. The committee reminded us that they have a petition which drew its attention to the fact that in Edo State, contrary to the provisions of our constitution, the governor had managed the state disenabling the legislative wing of the state House of Assembly by inaugurating the house with nine members out of a House of 24 members.

“It is unacceptable in a democracy that the executive manipulated and completely disenabled the legislative arm. Let me amplify what the committees noted that even the President had intervened on this matter when he asked me to advice the IGP to ensure that illegal House is compelled to inaugurate every member in accordance with the provisions of the law and traditions of parliament.

“But the governor obtained a court order to stop the police and DSS from carrying out this instruction, which I dully communicated to the IGP and the DSS. The Senate president also intervened on this matter and he confessed to the fact that he inaugurated the House without circulating the proclamation letter to all the members elect. Yet went ahead to inaugurate nine person, leaving out 15 persons.

“The efforts made by the senate president to have a peaceful solution, including assuring the governor to anoint whoever he wants as Speaker, he remained adamant. He went ahead to obtain a court order restraining the senate president, another one restraining the entire senate and yet another restraining the House of Representatives.

“The NWC subsequently set up a reconciliation committee of governors chaired by Governor Umar Ganduje, but he equally obtained a court order to retrain them from embarking on the mission.

“He has also asked the Speaker to declare the seats of the 14 APC House members elect vacant and invited INEC to conduct fresh elections. These, in the views of the committee and on reflection by the NWC, we accept intoto that this is the height of abuse of power. Our democracy is founded on a tripod of executive, judiciary and the legislature.

“When a governor decides to muscle the legislature then democracy is dead because it is inconceivable that in a democracy, particular in a party that prides itself as a progressive party that Edo state is run by the executive without the benefit of a properly constituted parliament.

“In addition to other iniquities and contradictions that bother on forged documents and other inconsistencies, the NWC accepts the recommendations that Godwin Obaseki will be ineligible to participate in the forthcoming party primaries in Edo state,” he claimed.