Imo Government has dismissed claims by a former governor, Rochas Okorocha, that the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise was not open in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the exercise held in all the wards in the state and those who wished to participate did so without any hindrance.

He said contrary to Okorocha’s claim that the exercise was a closed door affair held in Government House, witnesses abound who participated in the exercise in all the 305 Independent National Electoral Commission wards in the state.

Emelumba alleged that Okorocha shunned the registration because he didn’t succeed in hijacking the materials meantfor Imo State.

“Truth be told, what Okorocha is looking for is the structure of APC. He desperately needs it so that he can continue with his rabbit desire to impose his doctrine of familiocracy in the state. Because if he was really desirous of registering or revalidation as an APC member, the doors of APC registration centres in all the 305 wards were open for every one,” the commissioner said.