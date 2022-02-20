By Chiedu Uche Okoye

Nigeria, a heterogenous country, is a nation of nations, as more than 250 ethnic groups make up the country. She was christened Nigeria by Ms Flora Shaw, Lord Lugard’s mistress, after the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates for administrative convenience and expedience by Lord Frederick Lugard in 1914.

In her over 100 years of existence, Nigeria has fought a gratuitous and fratricidal civil war, suffered western imperialism, and chafed under oppressive military governments. So, is Nigeria’s history not chequered?

In spite of the problems that besetted Nigeria and threatened her continued existence as one indivisible and united nation-state, she has continued to soldier on. But sadly, Nigeria has not realized her potential; consequently, she is still trapped in the mud of technological and economical backwardness. For all her humungous natural and human resources, Nigeria, the so-called giant of Africa , is still a third world country that depends chiefly on revenue accruing from crude oil for her survival.

But why has Nigeria not ascended to the pinnacle of technological and economical advancement given her waters, arable land, equable weather conditions, and vast material and human resources? The answer to the above question is not farfetched. There is a nexus between a good political leadership and national development. In other words, national development is a function of effective, responsible, accountable, and humane political leadership. No country on earth can rise above the visions and dreams of her national leader.

Since Nigeria attained self-rule in 1960, bad political leaderships interspersed with despotic military governments have been our lot in this country. Untill 1999, the year in which representative government birthed in Nigeria again, military incursions into our politics had put the clock back in this Lugardian contraption called Nigeria. The military rulers with Messianic complex , who always said that their military regimes were corrective governments, caused Nigeria’s economic woes and political stagnation.

For example, not only did Rtd Gen. Ibrahim Babangida institutionalized corruption in Nigeria, he also caused the stagnation of our country’s political growth by cancelling the June 12, 1993 presidential election. And Muhammadu Buhari’s draconian rule climaxed with his execution of alleged drug barons through retroactive law. More so, Sani Abacha performed the festival of bloodletting and pillaging of Nigeria’s financial till during his evil reign.

But had our political leaders fared any better than the military rulers? Our past successive civilian leaders had frittered away opportunities given to them to transform our country. They couldn’t transform our country positively because they’re destitute of probity , leadership qualities, and patriotism.

They emerged as our presidents and prime minister at different periods in our national life owing to the existence of the culture of imposition of leaders on the populace in Nigeria. Can an ill-prepared political leader, who is bereft of leadership qualities, probity, and fealty take his or her country to the pinnacle of economic and technological advancement? The answer to the question is an emphatic no.

However, thankfully, since 1999, and until now, Nigeria has been enjoying uninterrupted democratic governance with one national leader handing over power to another seamlessly and peacefully. And since 1999, rotational presidency, though not enshrined in our constitution, has been operative here with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari taking turns to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

But since the inception of the Fourth Republic, no politician of Igbo descent has presided over the affairs of Nigeria. Yet the Igbo ethnic group is one of the legs of the tripod on which Nigeria rests. And the Igbo people , who are gregarious in nature, have dispersed to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria where they are contributing their quota towards the development of Nigeria.

More so, during the colonial era , such Igbo nationalists and freedom fighters as Nwafor Orizu, Osita Agwuna, Mokwugo Okoye, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and others played pivotal roles in the political emancipation of Nigeria.

Although the Igbo people have been working assidously for the development of Nigeria, they are treated with contempt and marginalized in the Nigerian scheme of things. The Igbo people are not occupying top positions in our national security outfits because of the lopsided recruitment into them. And the Igbo people are viewed with hatred and suspicion because they fought a secessionist war.

Now owing to the mistreatment and marginalization of the Igbo people in Nigeria, we are witnessing a resurgence of the pro-Biafra sentiments and rhetoric here. The seismic agitation for the creation of the state of Biafra seized the Southeast in the recent past resulting in the deaths of people and destruction of property.

The IPOB’s clamour for the creation of the state of Biafra will not abate unless and until the Igbo people are pacified for the series of wrongs and injustices that are being meted out to them on a daily basis. They want to be reassured that they are truly wanted in the geographical space called Nigeria.

And ceding the presidential seat to the Southeast (the homeland of the Igbo people) is the only way to reintegrate the Igbo people into the mainstream of the Nigerian politics and disabuse their minds of the notion that they are second class citizens in Nigeria. More so, political equity and the principle of egalitarianism demand that a politician of Igbo descent should be helped to become the next president of Nigeria as the Southeast has not produced the president of Nigeria since 1999 when the unwritten principle of rotational presidency came into effect in Nigeria.

• Okoye writes from Obosi,

Anambra State