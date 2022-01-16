By Christy Anyanwu

Exercise improves your posture, making you look and feel younger along with making you more confident.

•Exercise means less gray hair as it helps to reduce stress.

•It makes you sleep better which means less dark circles and puffy eyes.

•It naturally boosts your HGH (human growth hormones) for free without you spending thousands on injections to look younger.

•It maintains your muscle mass and gets rid of ugly body fat preventing your skin from sagging.

•It helps circulate more nutrients and oxygen to your skin to make you look more radiant.

•It basically kickstarts the collagen production process of building younger skin which slows down as you get older.