From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has admonished the Federal Government to recall ex-servicemen and women, who are wiling to return to service to boost the war against insurgency.

Atiku, in a statement yesterday entitled “The time for a total war on terror is now” said the security situation is deteriorating rapidly and demanded decisive actions from the government.

The former vice president noted that the country has a sizeable number of ex- servicemen and women, who were alive and trained locally and abroad.

“It serves no purpose to allow these valuable national assets lie fallow when there is an existential threat to our nation. The security situation in Nigeria is deteriorating rapidly and ordinary Nigerians are living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Nowhere seems to be safe. Farms, markets, schools, homes, mosques, churches, and urban areas are all affected.

“Terrorists are spreading their areas of operation beyond the Northeast, into far flung areas as far as Niger State in the North-Central. That is merely hours from our Federal Capital.

“Now is the time for decisive leadership and I call on the Federal Government to consider recalling all ex-servicemen and women, who are willing to return to service, and take the fight to the insurgents, until they are rolled back and defeated.”

He further stated that “the men and women of Nigeria’s armed forces, whether serving or retired, who restored peace to Lebanon, Liberia, Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe can, and should be used to do the same in the motherland.

“But they need arms and ammunition. It is incumbent on the federal government to develop a more efficient means of sourcing for weapons and delivering them to the troops at the battlefront.

“A situation where terrorists and criminals are better armed than our troops on the battlefront is intolerable. We need to urgently improve the conditions of service of the men and women of our armed forces. And not just the government.”