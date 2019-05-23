Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been called upon to review the suspension it slammed on two prominent members of the party in the South East, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.

South East Youth Leaders of the APC, who made the call, yesterday, urged the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the NWC to, as a matter of urgency, rescind the suspension on the duo and reintegrate them into the party.

APC youth leader, Olisaemaka Onyeka said the zone needed people to move the party forward, hence, suspending such leaders in the zone was rather negative for the party.

“We call on the national leadership of APC to review the suspension of the two South East sons in the persons of Okechukwu, Governor Okorocha.

“We call on the national chairman and the NWC to rescind the suspension. We still maintain that politics is a game of numbers; we want them called back as we don’t even have enough people.

“We have already agreed in our meeting to meet with Okechukwu and Okorocha to know what the issues are and equally seek appointment to meet with the national chairman with a view to resolving the issues.”

Meanwhile, the youths have expressed their confidence in the leadership of the party’s South East Zonal Chairman, Emma Enukwu and pledged their loyalty.

Onyeka noted: “We make bold to insist that APC members in the South East did well in the 2019 election.

“We repeat that APC in South East is the most improved in terms of numbers and we defended our votes. If we did not, PDP would have written over six million votes and if we’ve allowed them to do that, you know what it would have caused the party.”