From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, alleged that the Orlu Peoples Consultative Forum (OPOCA) championing his recall from the National Assembly were paid N1 billion by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District, claimed the group was known for feeding fat from crisis in the state.

“Let them give their reasons for the recall and go ahead; let us see how far they can go,” he dared the group.

The former governor stated this in a statement by his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, where he gave instances that the group was hired to work against the interest of political opponents of successive governors.

“Those behind OPOCA are political undertakers who glory in absurdities, simply to enlarge their coast or make their leaking pockets fat. And not just for any meaningful venture, but for leisure and pleasure. For those who do not know the group, the characters in OPOCA were the same people who carried the mock coffin of Chief Arthur Nzeribe when he was in the senate and they did that to please Chief Achike Udenwa, who was governor then.

“They were also the group that confined Chief Achike Udenwa to their hall of shame; they did that to please Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor then. In 2015, the same group wrote petition to the Inspector General of Police against Hope Uzodimma alleging assault. They did that to please Rochas Okorocha who was governor then thinking Okorocha would make them commissioners. But Okorocha was not interested in the group using him to fight anybody. He rather appointed two of them Special Advisers.

“We have heard that they have been given N1 billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to help in paying workers, teachers, pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months.”

However, Publicity Secretary of OPOCA, who is also Special Assistant to Governor Uzodimma on Print Media, Modestus Nwampka, denied the governor had a hand in the recall, saying the people took the decision based on Okorocha’s poor performance.

“Uzodimma does not have anything to do with it; he never gave a dime to us, this is purely what the Orlu people are doing for themselves. He is only trying to distract us, nothing will stop us from recalling Okorocha, he has failed woefully. Since Okorocha got to the Senate, how many bills has he sponsored? He has not done anything useful for us. Look at the crisis in Orlu, he felt reluctant, so he must come back home.”