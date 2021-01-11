Telecommunications giant, Globacom has launched an offer that gives customers who have not used their lines for 30 consecutive days the opportunity to get 22 times value on every recharge of N100 and above.

This offer comes with unprecedented 5GB free data and hundreds of bonus minutes every month for 3 months, depending on the amount of recharge.

Globacom said in a press statement issued in Lagos that the offer is another opportunity to avail its subscribers a delightful calling experience on the network. It further explained that it is by far the biggest of such bonuses ever offered by any mobile network operator in the Nigeria.

Said Globacom, “The plan which empowers customers to satisfy their browsing and calling needs is another effort by Globacom to give its subscribers more value for their money. The customer does not need to dial any USSD code to migrate or memorize a special recharge string, rather they will get the offer automatically when they simply recharge their lines with N100 or more. What’s more, the customer still gets the full recharge amount in his/her main account, with 100% freedom to use it the way he or she wants”.

According to the company, the 22X plan has benefits which apply to both physical and electronic recharges. “N2, 200 will be credited to a subscriber who recharges with N100 and this includes the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which can be utilised on any Glo product at their discretion.