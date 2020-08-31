Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has promised that the state would enact law making reckless driving that lead to loss of life, death sentence.

A statement by the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the governor also said reckless drivers would be made to pay compensation for every life lost.

Matawalle made the pledge when he led members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and the management of BUA Group on a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 persons who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Funtua – Gusau road on Wednesday.

He said his administration would introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement for trucks.

Matawalle said drug tests would also be carried out on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving which usually end up in fatalities:“The measures have become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if the drivers kill anyone as the lives of the citizens of the state are more valuable than any other thing,” he said.

Matawalle described the accident which claimed the 15 lives as monumental and called on the families of the deceased to consider it as an act of God .

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus and announced a cash donations to the families of the 15 persons.

“Each family of deceased who is married will get N2 million while N1.5 million will be given to each family of those unmarried among them,” he said.

Matawalle said the next of kin of each of the victims would be paid a monthly allowance of N50,000 till end of his tenure.