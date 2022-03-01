The Info Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has identified reckless driving and impatience as major causes of road crashes in the state.

The Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Joseph Akinsanya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya stressed the need for motorists to be patient and be cautious as most of the roads had become better and motorable.

This development, he said, would sometimes tempt the drivers to embark on speed, thus leading to some of the crashes recorded in the state.

“We want to enjoin motorists to desist from dangerous driving and reduce their speed to stem the tide of road crashes.

“In addition, the people should not drink and drive to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.

The unit commander also implored commercial drivers to install speed limit devices in their vehicles as FRSC had commenced its enforcement across the state.

He said any driver caught without the speed limit device would have his or her vehicle impounded and punished in accordance with the law. (NAN)