From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said the reclamation of lands across riverine communities in the State would provide more room for community development when the projects are completed.

The SSG spoke at an unscheduled visit to the site of the 52 hectares of land reclamation for Abonnema and Obonoma in Akuku Toru LGA of the State, yesterday.

According to the SSG, if not Governor Nyesom Wike, who has a heart for riverine communities, it would have been difficult to witness the drastic reclamation of land for the benefit of future generations being witnessed in most riverine communities across the State.

Danagogo expressed: “Being aware that Land is the most pressing need of riverine communities, the governor is ensuring the execution of the reclamation to serve the yawning need in the riverine communities.

“Governor Wike as I have always emphasized, ensures uninterrupted payments so that all his projects will be completed on time. This particular reclamation has a completion schedule of eight months to enable the government map out the utility lines within his tenure.”

He urged the contractor, Masters Dredging Limited, to fast-track its work pace to meet the eight months timeline set by the governor.

The SSG was accompanied by the Chairman of Akuku Toru LGA, Mr. Rowland Sekibo, and the Managing Director of Master Dredger, Mrs Pat Dappa.