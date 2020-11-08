Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has insisted that it is focused on party unity and reconciliation more than bowing to pressure to organise national convention next month.

The Caretaker committee has been under pressure from many party members to roll out timetable for a national convention to elect substantive national leadership next month.

However, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party leadership had played down the demand, emphasising that it is more concerned about achieving and substaining lasting peace and unity.

The ruling party leadership equally argued that instead of rushing into convention and coming out as a more divided house, defeating the aim of setting up the committee, it is more important to conduct the planned convention to produce national leadership as a united house.

It insisted that the APC must not go into the Convention and the 2023 general elections in crisis, appealing that it is better to take it one step at a time to ensure that the ongoing reconciliation process by the CECPC is sustained, successful and continue to yield results.

The APC in the statement further noted that though sections of the media have been awash with reports of tenure extension for the CECPC, the focus remains achieving and sustaining the APC caretaker committees peace and reconciliation core mandate.

“The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker committee is focused on achieving and sustaining true and lasting unity, peace and reconciliation across party ranks and ahead of the planned national convention of the party.