From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The commissioner for Information and strategy, Declan Emelumba has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved refund of the money spent by the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodinma to fix some major federal roads within the State.

Recall that governor Uzodinma had embarked on reconstruction of the federal roads within the state that had become badly dilapidated because of their economic importance to the State which are majorly those of Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe (both nearing completion) and expected to be commissioned soon by the President, as well as that of Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road which Buhari will also flag off when he visits the State next month.

Emelumba also disclosed that President Buhari had earlier been slated to visit Imo State to commission some projects on July 12 and 13 but the visit has been moved to August because of the heavy rains that resulted in the slowing down of the road constructions he was billed to commission this month.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba who briefed newsmen after the weekly Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Uzodinma on Wednesday, said it was learnt that President Buhari had already given approval for the refund of the money used by the Imo State government to repair the federal roads within the State.

He said Council also deliberated on other critical issues affecting the State, resolving among other things, that the Somachi Abattoir which is the central abattoir in the State is to be shut down to avoid epidemic outbreak.

He said , “It was approved that the Somachi Abattoir be closed down following approval given for the immediate commencement of the construction of a new Abattoir at Naze.

The Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Anthony Mgbeahuruike was directed to take necessary steps to commence the construction of a new Abattoir in Naze before the closure of that of Somachi”.

He added,” to assuage the plight of the butchers at Somachi in the event of the closure they will be relocated to three major Abattoirs at Egbu (Owerri North), Avu (Owerri West) and Afor-Ogbe (Ahiazu-Mbaise)”.

“The overall objective of this is to ensure that the health of Imo citizens is not taken for granted as the present Abattoir could be described as a public toilet because of the level of pollution and the degradation of the environment that goes on there.”

Emelumba further explained: “Council noted with delight that the Federal Government has promised to refund the money used by the State Government in the construction of the flagship projects of Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe roads by this government, and when this is done it will be a big boost on the economy of the State.

“Council has also approved a Supplementary Budget of N65.7 billion and by this approval it will now be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for the necessary legislative backing.

“Executive Council was glad to note that Dunlop, a well known international brand is coming from Turkey to open up discussion with the State Government on a partnership arrangement that will culminate in the production of rubber related products such as tyres and other rubber products, in addition to planting of new rubber plantation in the State.

“When realized, the project will boost the economy of the State, create employment.”

He assured that the arrangement will be completed in record time.

The Commissioner was joined at the briefing by his colleagues of the Ministry of Works, Barr. Ralph; Homeland Security and Community Vigilante, Dr. Ugorji O Ugorji; Agriculture, Dr. Barthy Okorochukwu; Environment, Prof. Emeka Duru, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr (Princess) Rabbi Ibrahim, Livestock Development, Dr. Mgbeahuruike and the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku.