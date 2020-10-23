Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

SOME members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum have called on Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately reconvene the National Assembly to discuss the killings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to show a genuine commitment to reformation the police, as well as ensure the protection of citizens from police brutality to forestall avoidable deaths.

The National Assembly had adjourned plenary earlier in the week to enable the various standing committees work on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which has passed second reading in the two chambers.

Chairman of the forum, Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, who made the call at a press briefing, in Abuja, also urged the government to immediately inaugurate the Nigeria Police Council as well as constitute governing council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“The past few days have been the toughest time in our democracy, especially the horrendous loss of lives of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

“We have observed unpleasant developments across major cities in Nigeria with scores of young people killed and many injured as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# peaceful protest led by young people. These extrajudicial killings and violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable.

“The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency reconvene for an emergency session to discuss the alleged killings of peaceful protesters. In addition, an investigative public hearing on the loss of lives and human rights violation resulting from police brutality is highly recommended”

Tukura expressed dismay over the alleged recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs to disrupt and hijack the #EndSARS protests.

“These have occasioned the death of innocent citizens, the destruction of government and private property and the disruption of economic activities in some cities around the country.

“Our sincere sympathy goes to the families of people who lost their lives in the process and we pray the almighty consoles them in this moment of grief.

“We urge the Federal Government to ensure adequate and immediate compensation to the victims of police brutality, banditry and terrorism”.

“As a matter of urgency, the Nigerian Army should identify the armed men in Military uniform who attacked innocent protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

“We also urge the Nigeria Police Force to identify officers who attacked peaceful protesters in cities across the states. Similarly, the sponsors of the human rights violations and violence perpetrated by thugs across the Federation must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We urge the Federal Government to accede to the demands of the youth and ensure comprehensive reforms in the security sector.”